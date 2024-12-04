Koonenberry Gold Issues New Shares for Advisory Services

Koonenberry Gold Limited (AU:KNB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Koonenberry Gold Limited has announced the issuance of 6.5 million ordinary fully paid shares as consideration for corporate advisory services, following the completion of project acquisitions. This move is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its market position and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:KNB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.