News & Insights

Stocks

Koonenberry Gold Issues New Shares for Advisory Services

December 04, 2024 — 08:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Koonenberry Gold Limited (AU:KNB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Koonenberry Gold Limited has announced the issuance of 6.5 million ordinary fully paid shares as consideration for corporate advisory services, following the completion of project acquisitions. This move is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its market position and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:KNB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.