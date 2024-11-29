Koonenberry Gold Issues 130 Million New Shares

Koonenberry Gold Limited (AU:KNB) has released an update.

Koonenberry Gold Limited has announced the issuance of 130 million fully paid ordinary shares, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange as of November 29, 2024. This move could attract attention from investors looking for opportunities in the gold sector. With the new securities, Koonenberry aims to enhance its financial standing in the market.

