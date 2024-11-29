Koonenberry Gold Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Koonenberry Gold Limited (AU:KNB) has released an update.

Koonenberry Gold Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by a poll. Among the resolutions were approvals for issuing various shares and performance rights, demonstrating strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic plans. This outcome highlights a positive outlook for Koonenberry’s future endeavors in the gold market.

