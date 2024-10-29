Koonenberry Gold Expands Prospects Amid Mixed Drilling Results

Koonenberry Gold Limited (AU:KNB) has released an update.

Koonenberry Gold Limited reports mixed results from its recent drilling at the Atlantis Cu-Au Prospect, with the program cut short due to weather and no significant discoveries made. However, the company remains optimistic about the potential of the 6.5km soil anomaly and plans further exploration. Additionally, Koonenberry has expanded its portfolio by acquiring the Enmore Gold Project and Lachlan Projects, enhancing their prospects for discovering substantial gold and copper systems.

For further insights into AU:KNB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.