News & Insights

Stocks

Koonenberry Gold Expands Prospects Amid Mixed Drilling Results

October 29, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Koonenberry Gold Limited (AU:KNB) has released an update.

Koonenberry Gold Limited reports mixed results from its recent drilling at the Atlantis Cu-Au Prospect, with the program cut short due to weather and no significant discoveries made. However, the company remains optimistic about the potential of the 6.5km soil anomaly and plans further exploration. Additionally, Koonenberry has expanded its portfolio by acquiring the Enmore Gold Project and Lachlan Projects, enhancing their prospects for discovering substantial gold and copper systems.

For further insights into AU:KNB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.