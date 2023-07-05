News & Insights

Koolearn Technology Holding (HKHKSG:1797) Price Target Increased by 13.32% to 51.22

July 05, 2023 — 11:37 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Koolearn Technology Holding (HKHKSG:1797) has been revised to 51.22 / share. This is an increase of 13.32% from the prior estimate of 45.20 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 87.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.85% from the latest reported closing price of 30.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koolearn Technology Holding. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 54.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1797 is 0.19%, a decrease of 20.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.57% to 27,437K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HK:1797 / Koolearn Technology Holding Limited Shares Held by Institutions

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,860K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1797 by 8.44% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,767K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,740K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1797 by 55.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,613K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,554K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1797 by 56.56% over the last quarter.

VMNVX - Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,394K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares, representing an increase of 65.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1797 by 27.90% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 1,610K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

