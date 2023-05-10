Koolearn Technology Holding (HKHKSG:1797) Price Target Decreased by 15.30% to 48.01

The average one-year price target for Koolearn Technology Holding (HKHKSG:1797) has been revised to 48.01 / share. This is an decrease of 15.30% from the prior estimate of 56.68 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 87.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.27% from the latest reported closing price of 25.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koolearn Technology Holding. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 160.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1797 is 0.22%, a decrease of 46.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.35% to 23,246K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,860K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1797 by 8.44% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,740K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,716K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1797 by 37.71% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,554K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,555K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1797 by 42.01% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 1,610K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,532K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares, representing an increase of 38.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1797 by 297.25% over the last quarter.

