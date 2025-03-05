News & Insights

Kontron's Düsseldorf Secures EUR 40 Mln Deal To Supply Advanced Sensor Technologies

March 05, 2025 — 02:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kontron AG (KTN.DE), a provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology, On Wednesday announced that The Düsseldorf automotive site secured a major 40-million-euro deal to supply advanced sensor technologies.

"The new EUR 40 million business is a further step in the successful implementation of the growth strategy in the field of intelligent industrial IoT solutions," the company said in a statement.

Tuesday, Kontron had closed 4.38% lesser at EUR 20.54 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

