Kontron Transportation Secures Major Rail Contracts In Czech Republic

June 10, 2025 — 01:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kontron Transportation, a Kontron Group company, has secured a major contract from Czech Railways, further strengthening its position in the region's rail communications sector.

Commissioned by the state-run organization SŽ (Správa železnic), the 26 million euros project covers the route stretching from the German border to the cities of Dolní Žleb, Kralupy, and Vltavou.

The contract follows a previous 34 million euros contract awarded in late 2024 for expanding the GSM-R system between Hranice and the Slovakian border. The ventures will enable comprehensive voice and data communication services essential for the safe and efficient daily operation of the Czech rail network, Kontron said.

