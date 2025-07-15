Markets

Kontron Signs Multi-Million Euro Contract With SNCF To Support FRMCS

July 15, 2025 — 02:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kontron AG (KTN.DE, KOTFY.PK), a provider of Internet of Things and Embedded Computing Technology, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a new service contract with Société Nationale des Chemins de fer Français, or SNCF, worth three-digit million euros.

The deal marks a continuation of the long-standing partnership between the two companies.

The contract supports the ongoing transition of the mobile communication system to FRMCS, ensuring progress until it is approved for use and fully rolled out across customer networks.

It also highlights the continued operation of a robust core network and the use of Kontron's custom-built, AI-powered knowledge base.

Kontron Transportation offers mission-critical communication systems, supporting SNCF's shift from Global System for Mobile Communication Railway or GSM-R to the Future Railway Mobile Communication System or FRMCS, and reinforcing its role as a reliable long-term technology partner.

On Monday, Kontron closed trading, 4.09% lesser at EUR 24.84 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.