Kontron Signs Multi-Million Euro Contract With SNCF To Support FRMCS

(RTTNews) - Kontron AG (KTN.DE, KOTFY.PK), a provider of Internet of Things and Embedded Computing Technology, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a new service contract with Société Nationale des Chemins de fer Français, or SNCF, worth three-digit million euros.

The deal marks a continuation of the long-standing partnership between the two companies.

The contract supports the ongoing transition of the mobile communication system to FRMCS, ensuring progress until it is approved for use and fully rolled out across customer networks.

It also highlights the continued operation of a robust core network and the use of Kontron's custom-built, AI-powered knowledge base.

Kontron Transportation offers mission-critical communication systems, supporting SNCF's shift from Global System for Mobile Communication Railway or GSM-R to the Future Railway Mobile Communication System or FRMCS, and reinforcing its role as a reliable long-term technology partner.

On Monday, Kontron closed trading, 4.09% lesser at EUR 24.84 on the XETRA.

