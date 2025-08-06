Markets

Kontron H1 Net Income Increases; Raises 2025 Profit Guidance

August 06, 2025 — 01:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kontron reported that first half net income after minority interests increased to 88.9 million euros from 37.9 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 1.45 euros compared to 0.61 euros. Operating result or EBITDA grew by 78.2% to 146.0 million euros. EBITDA margin rose to 18.7% from 10.5%.

Kontron said it is raising EBITDA forecast for the 2025 financial year. Revenue is expected to be around 1.80 billion euros, revised from prior guidance of 1.90 billion euros to 2.00 billion euros due to the deconsolidation of the COM business. EBITDA guidance was raised to at least 270 million euros, from prior guidance of at least 220 million euros.

