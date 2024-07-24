Kontron Gets Order From Hanwha Phasor - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kontron (KOTRF.PK, KOTFY.PK) said it has secured a new order from Hanwha Phasor, an international satellite communications company. The company has been contracted to design and develop components for Hanwha Phasor's antenna system. The contract has a volume in the double-digit million range. The company noted that the cooperation involves components for an electronically steered antenna for satellite communication developed for the commercial and military aerospace market.

Kontron AG is a IoT technology company. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron strengthened its portfolio with the new GreenTec division.

