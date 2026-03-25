Markets

Kontron Approves EUR 50 Mln Share Buyback Program For Up To 2.9 Mln Shares

March 25, 2026 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kontron AG (SANT.DE, KTN.DE), an Austria-based technology company, said Wednesday that it has approved a new share buyback program to repurchase up to 2.9 million shares, representing approximately 4.54% of its share capital, for 50 million euros.

The company said the Share Buyback Program in 2026 is scheduled to commence on March 26 and run through September 30 at the latest.

Kontron said the buyback price will be capped at 24 euros per share and will not deviate by more than 10% above or below the average share price over the previous five trading days.

The company added that the repurchased shares may be used for purposes authorized by shareholders at the annual general meeting in June 2025.

Kontron AG is currently trading 7.08% higher at EUR 20.62 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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