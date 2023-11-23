News & Insights

Markets

Kontron Announces Design Win From Heavy Machinery Manufacturer - Quick Facts

November 23, 2023 — 01:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK, KOTFY.PK) said it has achieved another design win with revenues of around 50 million euros. Starting in 2025, the company will support a customer from the heavy engineering sector with autonomous applications over several years. Kontron will develop and provide autonomous driving and operating computer platforms for the customer that enable partially to fully autonomous vehicle functions. Kontron AG will use the EvoTrac-S1901 system platform.

Kontron noted that it continues to see high demand for IoT solutions. The company's design win volume has increased to 3.7 billion euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.