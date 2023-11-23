Kontron Announces Design Win From Heavy Machinery Manufacturer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK, KOTFY.PK) said it has achieved another design win with revenues of around 50 million euros. Starting in 2025, the company will support a customer from the heavy engineering sector with autonomous applications over several years. Kontron will develop and provide autonomous driving and operating computer platforms for the customer that enable partially to fully autonomous vehicle functions. Kontron AG will use the EvoTrac-S1901 system platform.

Kontron noted that it continues to see high demand for IoT solutions. The company's design win volume has increased to 3.7 billion euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.