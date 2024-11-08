News & Insights

Kontrol Technologies Boosts Bitcoin Investment Strategy

November 08, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Kontrol Technologies (TSE:KNR) has released an update.

Kontrol Technologies is set to invest $2 million in Bitcoin to strengthen its financial strategy while expanding energy management services with major data center clients in Canada. This strategic move aims to leverage holdback receivables and enhance their market presence in the sustainable building solutions sector.

