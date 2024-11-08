Kontrol Technologies Boosts Bitcoin Investment Strategy

Kontrol Technologies (TSE:KNR) has released an update.

Kontrol Technologies is set to invest $2 million in Bitcoin to strengthen its financial strategy while expanding energy management services with major data center clients in Canada. This strategic move aims to leverage holdback receivables and enhance their market presence in the sustainable building solutions sector.

