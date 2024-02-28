News & Insights

Kontoor Brands Slips After Q4 Profit Misses View

(RTTNews) - Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) shares are declining more than 9 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the fourth quarter earnings missed estimates. Revenues declined 8 percent from the previous year.

The quarterly adjusted earnings were $1.35 per share, while analysts were looking for $1.37 per share.

Revenues for the quarter were $669.80 million, down from $731.61 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $58.29, down 8.13 percent from the previous close of $63.45 on a volume of 471,867.

