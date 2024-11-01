News & Insights

Kontoor Brands price target raised to $100 from $83 at Barclays

November 01, 2024 — 05:45 am EDT

Barclays analyst Paul Kearney raised the firm’s price target on Kontoor Brands (KTB) to $100 from $83 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. Kontoor is “turning the dial on multiple fronts” with organic market share gains, category extensions, and growing distribution; while expanding its industry-leading operating margin with further opportunities over the next two years, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

KTB

