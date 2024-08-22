Is Kontoor Brands (KTB) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Kontoor Brands (KTB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kontoor Brands is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 280 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kontoor Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTB's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that KTB has returned about 15.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 0.1%. This means that Kontoor Brands is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, The RealReal (REAL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 33.8%.

Over the past three months, The RealReal's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kontoor Brands belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 23.9% so far this year, so KTB is performing better in this area.

In contrast, The RealReal falls under the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #88. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.6%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Kontoor Brands and The RealReal. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

