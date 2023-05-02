Kontoor Brands (KTB) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: What's in the Cards?

Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB is set to report first-quarter 2023 earnings on May 4, before the market open. The bottom line of this global lifestyle apparel company is expected to have decreased year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share for the first quarter has been stable in the past 30 days. The figure shows a decline of 18.6% from $1.40 per share earned in the year-ago period.



The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $679 million, indicating a fall of 0.1% from the prior-year reported figure.



This Greensboro, NC-based company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.4%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 15.8%.

Key Things to Note

Kontoor Brands’ quarterly results are likely to reflect the impacts of a tough operating backdrop, including inflationary pressures. In addition, supply-chain challenges and currency headwinds remain deterrents. These weaknesses and any deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses are expected to have hurt Kontoor Brands’ performance in the quarter under review.



On its lastearnings call management stated that the effects from the China mix will have the greatest pronounced impact on the first half, mainly in the first quarter. Also, inflationary pressures on input costs are deterrents. The company anticipated modest year-over-year gross margin pressure in the first half of the year, with a heavy impact on first-quarter margin.



On the flip side, the company is focused on boosting growth at its direct-to-consumer channels and enhancing its footprint across international markets. Kontoor Brands has been making strategic investments in talent, demand creation and innovation to aid growth.

What Does the Zacks Model Unveil?

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Kontoor Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Kontoor Brands, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Kontoor Brands, Inc. Quote

Kontoor Brands has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



BJ's Wholesale BJ has an Earnings ESP of +6.76% and a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BJ is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports first-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.8 billion, suggesting 6.8% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for BJ's Wholesale’s earnings for the first quarter is pegged at 84 cents per share, suggesting a 3.5% decline from 87 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



PVH Corp PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



PVH is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, suggesting 0.3% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for PVH Corp’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.93 per share, suggesting a year-over-year drop of 0.5%. The consensus mark has increased a couple of cents in the past 30 days. PVH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.4%, on average.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.87% and a Zacks Rank of 3. LULU is likely to register top-line improvement when it reports first-quarter 2023 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, calling for growth of 19.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the quarterly earnings per share of $1.93 suggests a 30.4% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average.



