Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stocks Shoot Up 38% But Its P/E Still Looks Reasonable

Despite an already strong run, Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 38% in the last thirty days. The last month tops off a massive increase of 245% in the last year.

Since its price has surged higher, Kontoor Brands' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 53.7x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 21x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Kontoor Brands hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:KTB Price Based on Past Earnings April 22nd 2021

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

Kontoor Brands' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 29%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 42% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 51% per annum during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 15% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Kontoor Brands is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Kontoor Brands' P/E

Kontoor Brands' P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Kontoor Brands maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

