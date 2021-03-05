Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 08, 2021

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -28.57% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KTB was $48.42, representing a -2.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.74 and a 275.2% increase over the 52 week low of $12.91.

KTB is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS). KTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports KTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 39.72%, compared to an industry average of -5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KTB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KTB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KTB as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DES with an increase of 30.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KTB at 1.23%.

