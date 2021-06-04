Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2021

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KTB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.3, the dividend yield is 2.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KTB was $63.3, representing a -8.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.16 and a 317.27% increase over the 52 week low of $15.17.

KTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.3. Zacks Investment Research reports KTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.32%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KTB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KTB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KTB as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DES with an increase of 18.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KTB at 1.61%.

