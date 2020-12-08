Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2020

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -28.57% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KTB was $44.91, representing a -0.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $45 and a 248% increase over the 52 week low of $12.91.

KTB is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS). KTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.92. Zacks Investment Research reports KTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -38.48%, compared to an industry average of -22.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KTB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

