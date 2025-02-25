News & Insights

KONTOOR BRANDS Earnings Results: $KTB Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 25, 2025 — 07:31 am EST

KONTOOR BRANDS ($KTB) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $1.38 per share, beating estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $699,280,000, missing estimates of $703,800,926 by $-4,520,926.

KONTOOR BRANDS Insider Trading Activity

KONTOOR BRANDS insiders have traded $KTB stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT H BAXTER (Chair, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 151,460 shares for an estimated $12,865,553.
  • JENNIFER H. BROYLES (EVP, Global Brands President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,838 shares for an estimated $1,245,004.
  • THOMAS L JR DOERR (EVP, GC, & Secretary) sold 9,038 shares for an estimated $729,545

KONTOOR BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of KONTOOR BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CULLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,485,744 shares (-56.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,307,395
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 729,312 shares (-50.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,290,537
  • JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 443,420 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,872,502
  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 412,367 shares (-33.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,220,265
  • UBS GROUP AG added 402,549 shares (+574.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,381,710
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 390,846 shares (-67.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,382,156
  • FMR LLC removed 307,051 shares (-10.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,225,225

