KONTOOR BRANDS Earnings Preview: Recent $KTB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KONTOOR BRANDS ($KTB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $703,800,926 and earnings of $1.34 per share.

KONTOOR BRANDS Insider Trading Activity

KONTOOR BRANDS insiders have traded $KTB stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT H BAXTER (Chair, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 151,460 shares for an estimated $12,865,553 .

. JENNIFER H. BROYLES (EVP, Global Brands President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,838 shares for an estimated $1,245,004 .

. THOMAS L JR DOERR (EVP, GC, & Secretary) sold 9,038 shares for an estimated $729,545

KONTOOR BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of KONTOOR BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

