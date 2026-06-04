Kontoor Brands About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (KTB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/8/26, Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.53, payable on 6/18/26. As a percentage of KTB's recent stock price of $68.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Kontoor Brands Inc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when KTB shares open for trading on 6/8/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KTB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.09% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KTB's low point in its 52 week range is $53.57 per share, with $87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.51.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KTB makes up 1.79% of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (Symbol: SCAP) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding KTB).

In Thursday trading, Kontoor Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

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Further KTB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.