Kontoor Brands About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (KTB)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KTB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.09% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KTB's low point in its 52 week range is $53.57 per share, with $87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.51.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KTB makes up 1.79% of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (Symbol: SCAP) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding KTB).
In Thursday trading, Kontoor Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Further KTB Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.