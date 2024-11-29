Konoike Transport Unveils Integrated Report 2024

Konoike Transport Co., Ltd. (JP:9025) has released an update.

Konoike Transport Co., Ltd. has released its Integrated Report 2024, highlighting its financial and non-financial strengths and management strategies. The report details the company’s growth story and includes insights from external directors on future development. It is available on the company’s website for further insights into Konoike’s business model and initiatives in environment, people, and technology.

