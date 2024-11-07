News & Insights

Stocks

Konoike Transport Partners with Osaka Gas for Indian Expansion

November 07, 2024 — 09:23 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Konoike Transport Co., Ltd. (JP:9025) has released an update.

Konoike Transport Co., Ltd. is partnering with Osaka Gas to expand the city gas distribution business in India, focusing on enhancing gas sales across various sectors. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development of compressed natural gas stations and gas networks, leveraging Konoike’s expertise in logistics and engineering. The move aligns with the Indian government’s push for greater use of natural gas to meet energy demands and reduce carbon emissions.

For further insights into JP:9025 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.