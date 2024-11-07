Konoike Transport Partners with Osaka Gas for Indian Expansion

Konoike Transport Co., Ltd. (JP:9025) has released an update.

Konoike Transport Co., Ltd. is partnering with Osaka Gas to expand the city gas distribution business in India, focusing on enhancing gas sales across various sectors. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development of compressed natural gas stations and gas networks, leveraging Konoike’s expertise in logistics and engineering. The move aligns with the Indian government’s push for greater use of natural gas to meet energy demands and reduce carbon emissions.

