Koninklijke Vopak (AMS:VPK) Price Target Increased by 5.63% to 38.25

The average one-year price target for Koninklijke Vopak (AMS:VPK) has been revised to 38.25 / share. This is an increase of 5.63% from the prior estimate of 36.21 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.52% from the latest reported closing price of 34.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koninklijke Vopak. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VPK is 0.22%, an increase of 29.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.65% to 7,091K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,109K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPK by 13.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 860K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPK by 24.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 498K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPK by 42.86% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 386K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPK by 23.07% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 343K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.