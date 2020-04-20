Koninklijke Philips' (PHG) Q1 Earnings Down on Coronavirus Impact

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of €0.18 per share, down 37.9% from the year-ago quarter. COVID-19 impacted sales as well as adjusted EBITDA by 5 percentage points and 3 percentage points, respectively.



Sales were flat on a year-over-year basis at €4.16 billion. Comparable sales (includes adjustments for consolidation charges & currency effects) dipped 2% year over year, primarily due to the negative impact of COVID-19.



Notably, high-single-digit comparable sales growth in the Connected Care businesses and low-single-digit growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses were fully offset by a double-digit decline in the Personal Health businesses.



The company’s comparable order intake grew 23% with double-digit growth in the Connected Care businesses while the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses stayed flat year over year.



Growth in comparable order intake was driven by solid demand for diagnostic imaging, hospital ventilators and patient monitors. Philips is investing more than €100 million in wide expansion of its production volumes in close collaboration with suppliers and partners.



Philips plans a further fourfold production ramp-up by the third quarter of 2020. This plan will enable the company to not only deliver 43,000 fully-featured, critical care ventilators to the US government in 2020 but simultaneously to the rest of the world.



Sales declined 12% on a comparable basis in growth geographies with double-digit decline in China due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Comparable order intake grew in double digits, driven by China and Latin America.



Sales in mature geographies inched up 2% year over year on a comparable basis with mid-single-digit growth in North America and low single-digit growth in Western Europe.



Comparable order intake in mature geographies grew in double digits, driven by Western Europe, other mature geographies and North America.



Segmental Update



Diagnosis & Treatment revenues increased 6% from the year-ago quarter to €1.83 billion. Comparable sales grew 2%, driven by mid-single-digit growth in Diagnostic Imaging.



On a geographic basis, China witnessed mid-single-digit growth. Comparable sales in growth geographies showed low-single-digit growth.



Mature geographies grew at a low-single-digit rate, reflecting mid-single-digit growth in North America and low-single-digit growth in Western Europe.



Connected Care business revenues improved 9% to €1.11 billion. Comparable sales increased 7%, primarily driven by COVID-19-generated demand with double-digit growth in Sleep & Respiratory Care and low-single-digit growth in Monitoring & Analytics.



Mature geographies grew in high-single digits, primarily on double-digit growth in Western Europe and a mid-single digit rise in North America and other mature geographies.



Growth geographies showed high-single-digit growth, driven by double-digit growth in China and Central & Eastern Europe.



The company introduced the Philips Respironics E30 ventilator for emergency use when a fully-featured critical care ventilator was not available. Philips is targeting a production rate of 15,000 units per week in April for this new ventilator, which is designed for large-scale production.



Personal Health sales declined 12% year over year to €1.14 billion. Comparable sales fell 13% due to the COVID-19 outbreak. While Oral Healthcare declined in high-single-digit, both Personal Care and Domestic Appliances witnessed a double-digit decline.



Growth geographies declined in double-digits primarily due to decline in China. Mature geographies posted a mid-single-digit fall due to mid-single-digit decline in Western Europe and a double-digit decrease in other mature geographies.



Other segment sales dropped 25.8% to €89 million, primarily due to lower royalty income.



Operating Details



Gross margin contracted 110 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 44.4% in the reported quarter.



Selling and general & administrative expenses contracted 140 bps and 20 bps, respectively. However, research & development expenses expanded 120 bps.



In the reported quarter, procurement cost savings totaled €36 million. Savings from overhead and other productivity programs were €59 million.



Philips’ adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) — the company’s preferred measure of operational performance — were €244 million, down 33% from the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBITA margin shrank 290 bps on a year-over-year basis to 5.9%.



Diagnosis & Treatment and Connected Care adjusted EBITA margins expanded 10 bps and 150 bps, respectively. However, Personal Health adjusted EBITA margin contracted 760 bps on a year-over-year basis.



Balance Sheet & Other Details



As of Mar 31, 2019, Philips’ cash and cash equivalents were €2.14 billion and total debt was €6.87 billion. This compares with cash and cash equivalents of €1.43 billion and total debt of €5.45 billion as of Dec 31.



Meanwhile, net cash flow generated from operating activities came in at €143 million. Free cash outflow was €57 million.



As of the first-quarter 2020 end, Philips completed 50.3% of its share buyback program announced on Jan 29.



Guidance



Philips anticipates performance of all its geographies to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in steep revenue decline in Personal Health businesses and a high-single-digit weakness in Diagnosis & Treatment businesses in the second quarter of 2020. However, Connected Care business is expected to get a significant boost.



The company aims to revive its growth momentum and improve profitability for the overall business in the second half of this year assuming a gradual improvement in consumer demand, normalization of elective procedures and conversion of existing order book for the Diagnosis & Treatment and Connected Care businesses as planned.



For 2020, Philips aims to achieve modest comparable sales growth and adjusted EBITA margin improvement.



