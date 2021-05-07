Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.878 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PHG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -5.59% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHG was $57.81, representing a -5.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.23 and a 42.6% increase over the 52 week low of $40.54.

PHG is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Medtronic plc (MDT) and NovoCure Limited (NVCR). PHG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports PHG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.43%, compared to an industry average of 13.5%.

