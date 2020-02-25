Koninklijke Philips Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PHG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (Symbol: PHG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.52, changing hands as low as $44.58 per share. Koninklijke Philips NV shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHG's low point in its 52 week range is $39.05 per share, with $50.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.79.

