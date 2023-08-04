Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Price Target Increased by 5.73% to 19.80

The average one-year price target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been revised to 19.80 / share. This is an increase of 5.73% from the prior estimate of 18.73 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.51 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.13% from the latest reported closing price of 19.02 / share.

Koninklijke Philips Maintains 4.47% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.47%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koninklijke Philips. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 6.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHIA is 0.38%, an increase of 16.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.90% to 198,793K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 33,861K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,783K shares, representing an increase of 17.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIA by 27.54% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 12,842K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,017K shares, representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIA by 33.77% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,698K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,698K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIA by 22.44% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 9,091K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,474K shares, representing an increase of 50.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIA by 128.13% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 8,986K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,380K shares, representing a decrease of 60.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHIA by 45.14% over the last quarter.

