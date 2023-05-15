Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Price Target Increased by 12.38% to 18.52

The average one-year price target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been revised to 18.52 / share. This is an increase of 12.38% from the prior estimate of 16.48 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.51 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.28% from the latest reported closing price of 18.95 / share.

Koninklijke Philips Maintains 4.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.48%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koninklijke Philips. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHIA is 0.32%, an increase of 3.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.01% to 188,732K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 27,783K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,198K shares, representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHIA by 2.33% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 12,017K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,630K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIA by 25.60% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,698K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,830K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIA by 14.67% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 8,986K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,380K shares, representing a decrease of 60.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHIA by 45.14% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 7,619K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

