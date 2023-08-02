Koninklijke KPN NV - ADR (KKPNY) Price Target Increased by 5.15% to 4.20

The average one-year price target for Koninklijke KPN NV - ADR (OTC:KKPNY) has been revised to 4.20 / share. This is an increase of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 3.99 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 5.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.94% from the latest reported closing price of 3.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koninklijke KPN NV - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KKPNY is 0.00%, a decrease of 83.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 60.42% to 99K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 65K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing a decrease of 860.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKPNY by 88.27% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKPNY by 24.47% over the last quarter.

Front Row Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKPNY by 23.87% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 1K shares.

