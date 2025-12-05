Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. - Depositary Receipt (ENXTAM:HEIJM) Price Target Increased by 12.38% to 70.97

The average one-year price target for Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. - Depositary Receipt (ENXTAM:HEIJM) has been revised to € 70,97 / share. This is an increase of 12.38% from the prior estimate of € 63,16 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 68,68 to a high of € 75,86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.21% from the latest reported closing price of € 63,25 / share.

Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. - Depositary Receipt Maintains 2.58% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.58%.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.86% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEIJM is 0.11%, an increase of 1.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 3,084K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 588K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 419K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares , representing an increase of 9.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEIJM by 18.67% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 359K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing an increase of 14.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEIJM by 40.03% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 215K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares , representing a decrease of 46.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEIJM by 16.73% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 211K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.