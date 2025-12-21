Koninklijke BAM Groep (ENXTAM:BAMNB) Price Target Increased by 14.55% to 9.44

The average one-year price target for Koninklijke BAM Groep (ENXTAM:BAMNB) has been revised to € 9,44 / share. This is an increase of 14.55% from the prior estimate of € 8,24 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 7,58 to a high of € 11,02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.67% from the latest reported closing price of € 9,28 / share.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Maintains 2.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.73%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koninklijke BAM Groep. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAMNB is 0.14%, an increase of 11.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.26% to 33,494K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,446K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,836K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,799K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAMNB by 20.98% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 3,821K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833K shares , representing an increase of 52.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAMNB by 132.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,377K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAMNB by 41.12% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,911K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.