Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRNY) Declares $0.64 Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. said on April 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.64 per share ($1.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 27, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.59%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADRNY is 0.15%, a decrease of 9.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.95% to 2,569K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. is $36.34. The forecasts range from a low of $31.32 to a high of $41.14. The average price target represents an increase of 30.20% from its latest reported closing price of $27.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. is $89,171MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old National Bancorp holds 9K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SBQAX - AmericaFirst Large Cap Share Buyback Fund holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AlphaMark Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MSTQX - Morningstar U.S. Equity Fund holds 161K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing a decrease of 24.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADRNY by 11.51% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.