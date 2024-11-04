Konica Minolta Sells Ambry Genetics to Tempus AI

Konica Minolta (JP:4902) has released an update.

Konica Minolta has announced the sale of its subsidiary, Ambry Genetics, to Tempus AI, as part of its strategic shift in the precision medicine business. This move comes amid improving market conditions and favorable financial results for Ambry Genetics, prompting the company to revise its full-year forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The sale is expected to facilitate further growth and development in the precision medicine sector.

