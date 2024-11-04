News & Insights

Konica Minolta Revises Fiscal Forecasts Amid Strategic Changes

November 04, 2024 — 06:52 pm EST

Konica Minolta has revised its full-year forecasts for fiscal 2025, reflecting the impact of classifying its Precision Medicine business as a discontinued operation and recording a profit from the share transfer of a subsidiary. Despite a slight decrease in revenue projections, the company anticipates an increase in business contribution profit. These strategic moves are part of Konica Minolta’s efforts to optimize its business portfolio and enhance financial outcomes.

