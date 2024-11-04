Konica Minolta Revises Fiscal Forecasts Amid Strategic Changes

Konica Minolta (JP:4902) has released an update.

Konica Minolta has revised its full-year forecasts for fiscal 2025, reflecting the impact of classifying its Precision Medicine business as a discontinued operation and recording a profit from the share transfer of a subsidiary. Despite a slight decrease in revenue projections, the company anticipates an increase in business contribution profit. These strategic moves are part of Konica Minolta’s efforts to optimize its business portfolio and enhance financial outcomes.

For further insights into JP:4902 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.