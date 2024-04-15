News & Insights

Markets

Konica Minolta, Fujifilm Sign MoU For Potential Joint Venture

April 15, 2024 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Konica Minolta, Inc. (KNCAY.PK), parent company of Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., Monday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (FUJIY.PK).

Under the agreement, a feasibility study for a strategic alliance in the multifunction printer, office printer, and production printer segments will be conducted, along with the exploration of a potential joint venture, which is expected to be completed in the second-quarter.

The joint venture to be majorly owned by Fujifilm, will coordinate the procurement of raw materials and parts, the company stated.

Currently, Konica's stock is moving up 3.04 percent, to $7.11 on the Other OTC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.