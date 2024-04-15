Konica Minolta, Fujifilm Sign MoU For Potential Joint Venture

(RTTNews) - Konica Minolta, Inc. (KNCAY.PK), parent company of Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., Monday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (FUJIY.PK).

Under the agreement, a feasibility study for a strategic alliance in the multifunction printer, office printer, and production printer segments will be conducted, along with the exploration of a potential joint venture, which is expected to be completed in the second-quarter.

The joint venture to be majorly owned by Fujifilm, will coordinate the procurement of raw materials and parts, the company stated.

Currently, Konica's stock is moving up 3.04 percent, to $7.11 on the Other OTC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.