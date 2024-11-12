News & Insights

Stocks

Kongsberg’s Landmark Missile Deal with US Navy

November 12, 2024 — 05:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (NSKFF) has released an update.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has secured a significant multi-year contract with the US Navy valued at NOK 10 billion, with potential to reach NOK 12 billion, for the supply of Naval Strike Missiles. This deal marks KONGSBERG’s largest missile contract to date and highlights the growing demand for its strike missiles among NATO and allied nations. The contract ensures stability for KONGSBERG’s supply chain and workforce, as the company expands its production facilities globally.

For further insights into NSKFF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NSKFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.