Kongsberg’s Landmark Missile Deal with US Navy

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (NSKFF) has released an update.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has secured a significant multi-year contract with the US Navy valued at NOK 10 billion, with potential to reach NOK 12 billion, for the supply of Naval Strike Missiles. This deal marks KONGSBERG’s largest missile contract to date and highlights the growing demand for its strike missiles among NATO and allied nations. The contract ensures stability for KONGSBERG’s supply chain and workforce, as the company expands its production facilities globally.

