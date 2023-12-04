News & Insights

Kongsberg Gruppen wins $1.59 bln contract on Norway's frigates

December 04, 2023 — 02:47 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Defence equipment maker Kongsberg Gruppen KOG.OLsaid on Monday it has won a contract with the Norwegian Defence Material Agency for support, maintenance and life-extending services on Norway's frigates worth 17 billion crowns ($1.59 billion).

The deal is assumed to last until 2040, the Norwegian company said in a statement.

The contract between the Norwegian Defence Material Agency and Kongsberg Naval Services, a company established to deliver the maintenance services on the frigates, is expected to be signed later in December, Kongsberg said.

($1 = 10.7131 Norwegian crowns)

