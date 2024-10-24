News & Insights

Kongsberg Gruppen Sees Strong Growth and Secures Major Contracts

October 24, 2024 — 01:40 am EDT

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (NSKFF) has released an update.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA reported a 19% revenue growth in Q3 2024 compared to the previous year, driven by increased demand in the maritime and defense sectors. With a record-high order backlog and strategic investments in technology and facility expansion, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing need for security and sustainable solutions across global markets. Notably, the company secured its largest air defense contract to date with the Dutch government, highlighting its strong market presence.

