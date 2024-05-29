News & Insights

Kongsberg Gruppen Completes Employee Share Buybacks

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (NSKFF) has released an update.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has completed share repurchases totaling NOK 176.3 million as part of its employee share program, acquiring a total of 204,000 shares at an average price of NOK 864.41 per share. After these transactions, the company holds 0.12% of its own shares, underscoring its commitment to employee investment and share capital strategy.

