Kongsberg Gruppen Completes Employee Share Buybacks

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has completed share repurchases totaling NOK 176.3 million as part of its employee share program, acquiring a total of 204,000 shares at an average price of NOK 864.41 per share. After these transactions, the company holds 0.12% of its own shares, underscoring its commitment to employee investment and share capital strategy.

