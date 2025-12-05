Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (NSKFF) Price Target Decreased by 16.52% to 28.09

The average one-year price target for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCPK:NSKFF) has been revised to $28.09 / share. This is a decrease of 16.52% from the prior estimate of $33.65 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.03 to a high of $33.31 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 66.19% from the latest reported closing price of $83.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSKFF is 0.02%, an increase of 92.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.10% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIEUX - International Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSKFF by 61.27% over the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSKFF by 36.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.