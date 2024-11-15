Kongsberg Automotive Wins Major Contract Extension

Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA (KGAUF) has released an update.

Kongsberg Automotive has secured a six-year contract extension valued at over EUR 21.5 million for its fluid transfer assemblies used in heavy-duty trucks. This contract will be fulfilled by their Ramos Arizpe, Mexico plant starting January 2025, highlighting KA’s ability to meet global emission standards and expand its presence in the market.

