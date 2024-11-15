News & Insights

Stocks

Kongsberg Automotive Wins Major Contract Extension

November 15, 2024 — 01:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA (KGAUF) has released an update.

Kongsberg Automotive has secured a six-year contract extension valued at over EUR 21.5 million for its fluid transfer assemblies used in heavy-duty trucks. This contract will be fulfilled by their Ramos Arizpe, Mexico plant starting January 2025, highlighting KA’s ability to meet global emission standards and expand its presence in the market.

For further insights into KGAUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KGAUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.