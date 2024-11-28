Kongsberg Automotive Proposes New Board Member

Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA (KGAUF) has released an update.

Kongsberg Automotive is undergoing significant board changes, with shareholders proposing Synnøve Gjønnes, a seasoned financial adviser, as a new board member. This comes amid broader shifts in the company’s leadership, highlighting ongoing strategic adjustments within the firm. The Extraordinary General Meeting to discuss these changes will be organized soon.

