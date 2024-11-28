News & Insights

Stocks

Kongsberg Automotive Proposes New Board Member

November 28, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA (KGAUF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kongsberg Automotive is undergoing significant board changes, with shareholders proposing Synnøve Gjønnes, a seasoned financial adviser, as a new board member. This comes amid broader shifts in the company’s leadership, highlighting ongoing strategic adjustments within the firm. The Extraordinary General Meeting to discuss these changes will be organized soon.

For further insights into KGAUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KGAUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.