Kongsberg Automotive Faces Boardroom Shake-up

A group of shareholders holding 17.2% of Kongsberg Automotive ASA’s voting power has called for an Extraordinary General Meeting to propose changes in the company’s Board of Directors and Nomination Committee. The shareholders have put forward Olav Volldal and Bård Klungseth as candidates for the board, intending to replace current members, while also suggesting new candidates for the Nomination Committee. This move indicates a strategic shift sought by significant investors in the company.

