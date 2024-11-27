News & Insights

Stocks

Kongsberg Automotive Faces Boardroom Shake-up

November 27, 2024 — 04:03 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA (KGAUF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

A group of shareholders holding 17.2% of Kongsberg Automotive ASA’s voting power has called for an Extraordinary General Meeting to propose changes in the company’s Board of Directors and Nomination Committee. The shareholders have put forward Olav Volldal and Bård Klungseth as candidates for the board, intending to replace current members, while also suggesting new candidates for the Nomination Committee. This move indicates a strategic shift sought by significant investors in the company.

For further insights into KGAUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KGAUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.