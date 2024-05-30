Kongsberg Automotive Convenes Annual Meeting

News & Insights

Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA (KGAUF) has released an update.

Kongsberg Automotive ASA held its Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, and has made the minutes available on their website. The company is known for providing advanced technology to the global vehicle industry, focusing on sustainable mobility and offering a wide range of products including control systems and fluid assemblies.

