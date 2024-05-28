News & Insights

Kongsberg Automotive Appoints New CFO

May 28, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA (KGAUF) has released an update.

Kongsberg Automotive (KA) announces the appointment of Christian Johansson as their new CFO, succeeding Frank Heffter. Johansson brings over 30 years of experience from prominent automotive and industrial companies, such as Volvo Trucks and Lantmännen. KA’s President & CEO praises Johansson’s proven track record and financial strategy expertise, which is expected to contribute to KA’s future success.

